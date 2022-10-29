Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discusses flood situation with CM Sindh

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed was also present during the meeting at the CM House.

The finance minister and CM Sindh discussed financial matters pertaining to the federation and the Sindh province.

They also discussed the devastation caused by the floods and rains in the province and the rehabilitation process of the affectees.

This is the second meeting between the two within a month. On October 22, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division in Islamabad.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chairman FBR, Secretary Finance, and senior officers attended the meeting. They discussed issues of mutual interest including the flood situation and rehabilitation work in Sindh.

CM Sindh apprised the finance minister of the damages caused by the unprecedented floods and informed about relief and rehabilitation work being carried out in fflood-affectedareas.

Dar expressed the resolve of the federal government to stand hand in hand with the Sindh Government in this difficult time caused by devastating floods.

He extended full support and cooperation of the Federal Government in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people and for the development of the province.

