  • Finance Minister holds meetings with IMF, WB officials
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar holds meetings with IMF, WB officials

  • The Ministry of Finance has issued a statement about the visit of Senator Ishaq Dar to America.
  • Finance Minister met the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF  and apprised the IMF official of the extraordinary losses caused by the floods.
  • Finance Minister also met the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a meeting with the Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and apprised him about the losses caused by the flood in the country.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a statement about the visit of Senator Ishaq Dar to America.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF  and  apprised the IMF official about the extraordinary losses caused by the floods.

In the statement, it was said that a briefing was given regarding the government’s measures to stabilize, sustain and restore the economy. The Deputy Managing Director of the IMF also praised the government’s measures to restore the economy.

On the other hand, the statement said that the Finance Minister also met with the President of the World Bank(WB) Mr. David Malpass.

The Finance Minister of Pakistan thanked the Bank for its continuous support in socio-economic development. He lauded the World Bank for helping in rescue and relief operations after the unprecedented devastating floods.

The President of the World Bank said we will work together with Pakistan to overcome the socio-economic challenges caused by the floods.

Ishaq Dar also met the Vice-President of the World Bank for South Asia in which he thanked Vice President Ricer for his visit to Pakistan.

The statement said that the Finance Minister also met the President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. He lauded Islamic Development Bank for its continuous relations with Pakistan.
Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan and the Bank have been reliable partners for decades.

President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said that Pakistan’s steps to stabilize the economy while providing relief to the flood victims are commendable.

The Ishaq Dar also held meetings with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and J.P Morgan to share the government’s vision to stabilize the economy and provide relief to the flood victims, the statement said.

The statement further stated that Pakistan is committed to completing the IMF programme.

