Finance Minister vows to bring dollar below Rs200 in coming days

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday claimed that the value of the dollar will be less than 200 rupees in the coming days which was artificially increased in the past.

Talking to the media outside the accountability court of Islamabad, Ishaq Dar said that the value of the dollar was artificially increased in the country but now the value of the rupee is increasing against the dollar.

He said that the economy damaged in four years cannot be improved immediately but the federal government has steered the economy in the right direction during this difficult time. He further said that keeping the value of the currency stable is a challenge and the government is trying day and night for the betterment of the economy.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan’s total debt of 2,600 billion rupees has been reduced due to the efforts of the government. He said the problems of the country can be solved if all work sincerely and with commitment.

He said that the government is working to solve the problems created in four and a half years. He said that he never opposed accountability, but politics of revenge should not be practiced because it creates instability in the country. He said that the Panama drama took place in the country which caused political instability.

Finance Minister further said that do not do politics with the economy as it destroys the country. He said negative politics should be stopped in the country and the political parties should take the country out of the crisis.

It should be noted that the Accountability Court of Islamabad accepted the request to cancel the arrest warrant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and ordered him to submit a bond of one million.

While issuing a notice to the NAB to submit reply regarding the applications against appearing, seized of property, and others till October 12.