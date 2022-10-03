MULTAN: A fire broke out at the Multan International Airport on Monday evening as operations were suspended and a flight from abroad was diverted to Lahore.

The fire erupted at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Staff Room and filled the airport’s lounges with smoke. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

The flight operations were suspended at the airport and the international departure and arrival lounges have been closed. A PIA aircraft parked at the terminal was also moved to safety after the fire erupted.

Due to the fire situation, the airport administration immediately diverted a flight from Jeddah to Lahore. The flight PK-732 coming from Jeddah to Multan was diverted to Lahore airport.

PIA Flight PK-330 from Karachi to Multan has been grounded indefinitely. The airline said the flight will be cleared for departure after the situation improves at Multan airport.

Advertisement

Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Agency (PCAA) has ordered an investigation into the fire incident. PCAA spokesperson said the fire erupted at around 6PM and tenders put out the fire which erupted in the International departure and arrivals lounge and brought the situation under control.

The spokesperson said sectional heads including APM, Deputy APM, and fire department reached the spot while personnel of the E&M, CTO, Civil, and Vigilance departments were also present. The fire staff shut down all circulating units and turned on the exhaust after which the situation was brought under control.

According to the preliminary report, no significant financial loss has been observed and the situation is normal. The spokesperson said an investigation has been initiated for a detailed report.