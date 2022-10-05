First Pakistani Transgender gets admission to Ph. D in London. Image: File

The first Pakistani transgender has gotten admission to Ph. D in London.

Transgender Sarao Imran did research in Entrepreneurship in MPhil from Bahauddin Zakariya University. Sarao Imran got admission to the University of Westminster in London.

Sarao Imran is also a member of the Transgender Rights organisation, working in Pakistan.

These days, a sudden controversy has emerged over the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, which has not only gained the public’s attention but also the country’s relevant institutions.

The main debate originated from Act’s Subsection 2 of Section 3, which says, “A transgender person shall have a right to be recognized as per his or her self-perceived gender identity.” It allows anyone to formally register his/her gender based on self-perceived identity without any approval.

Advertisement

Also Read Standing Committee on Cabinet recommends ‘teaching humanity’ subject for bureaucrats The meeting was headed by Chairman Rana Maqbool of the Senate Standing...

According to religious organizations, over 28,000 people have registered for gender change at NADRA since then. They further argue that the act promotes homosexuality and same-sex marriage. For example, a male will be able to register himself as female, enabling him to marry a male and vice versa.

In this regard, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, proposed amendments to the act in question and contended that it is against the Quran and Sunnah and promotes homosexuality.

However, the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights rejected it. Resultantly, JI launched a social media campaign to push these amendments and bring this issue to the public’s attention.