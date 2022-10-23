Five killed in mud sliding incident at Gwadar picnic point

Pakistan Army, Navy and Coast Guards personnel were called out for launching rescue operation for recovering the people buried under the heavy mud in Gwadar

QUETTA: At least five people, including a child and two brothers, were killed and one injured in a mud sliding incident that took place at a picnic point in the coastal area of Jiwani town in Gwadar district, on Sunday.

Pakistan Army, Navy and Coast Guards personnel were called out for launching rescue operation for recovering the people buried under the heavy mud which fell on them while they were making picnic at Dhran, a picnic point at Jiwani coastline.

Official sources said that six people belonging to different areas of Gwadar and Pasni went to Dhran for picnic and when they were busy in fishing at the coast, when mud boulders fell on them due to mud sliding from the nearby mountain.

“All the six people came under the heavy boulders,” Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Ezzat Nazeer confirmed who rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the tragic incident along with heavy machinery to recover the people who came under the rubble.

The operation has been launched to recover the bodies. However, with the high tides at the Makran coast the rescue teams were facing difficulties in removing the heavy mud. “The rescue operation has been stopped due to high tides and darkness,” the deputy commissioner said.

“Only the body of a child and an injured person could be recovered so far from the mud,” the rescue officials said, adding that there was no chance of survival of anyone buried under the rubble. The rescue operation would resume in the morning. The injured person was shifted to the hospital.

The victims of the incident were identified as Shuja Uddin, Zameer Shah, Najeeb, Jawat and Tabreez. Marj got injured in the incident.