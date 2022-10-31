Advertisement
Fly Jinnah commenced first flight today

Fly Jinnah commenced first flight today

Articles
Fly Jinnah commenced first flight today
  • Fly Jinnah takes its first flight today
  • COO Arman Yahiya said that the inaugural flight will operate from Karachi to Islamabad
  • Training of Fly Jinnah’s crew has been done with the support of Air Arabia
KARACHI: Fly Jinnah – Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC) – has commenced its flight today.

As per details, in a glad tiding for the aviation industry, Fly Jinnah has commenced its services.

COO Arman Yahiya said that the inaugural flight will operate from Karachi to Islamabad, “Fly Jinnah is a joint venture with Gulf airline Air Arabia.”

He also said that the training of Fly Jinnah’s crew has been done with the support of Air Arabia. “In the first phase, flights are being launched to five domestic destinations.”

“Flights to Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta will be operated, Fly Jinnah will keep its operational costs low and will pass its benefits to the passengers.”

The COO added that three Airbus A320 aircraft are included in the air fleet, the average age of Fly Jinnah’s aircraft is one and a half to two years.

Earlier this month, the service announced that it got its operational license adding that the main objective of its operations is to provide affordable, comfortable and reliable travel facilities.

