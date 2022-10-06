Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  • FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Germany on an official visit
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for an official visit to Germany today after addressing a press conference in regard to the situation after the devastating flood in Pakistan.

As per details, the FM will stay in Germany for a few days and will meet his counterpart in Germany.

Bilawal Bhutto will be joined by the officials of the foreign ministry in Germany.

Earlier, the FM addressed a presser here when said that the country has been braving climate change, health crisis and food insecurity amid the massive destruction caused by the flood.

He said that the recent flood was a natural calamity and a few people in the country have been trying to divert attention from the relief activities.

“A huge portion of the country is inundated in the rainwater and flood and authorities have been working day and night for the relief of the victims.”

He also underscored that the local government has been striving hard along with the federation and he being the FM has been asking other countries for aid. “Calamity is so huge that as much as we r doing we feel is not sufficient.”

