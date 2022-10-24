Bilawal Zardari strongly condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

“Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones who are in my thoughts and prayers, while they grapple with this sudden loss,” he tweeted

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday condemned killing of Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya and condoled his family and loved ones.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Bilawal Zardari said, “Strongly condemn the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones who are in my thoughts and prayers, while they grapple with this sudden loss.”

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

Also Read Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif: Who was he? Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family...

Arshad, one of the renowned journalists, was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

The Karachi-born senior journalist started working as a freelancer while still a student in 1993 and then joined the Weekly Plus in 1999, became associated with the English newspaper ‘The News’ in the same year and Dawn two years later.

Advertisement

He served as News Director and Anchor Person in Dunya News and Aaj News. He also had expertise in investigative journalism and worked with many international news organizations.

The anchorperson started his program Power Play on a private TV channel in 2014. The program focused on giving new information to viewers rather than debating them.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was associated with BOL News before his martyrdom. Arshad Sharif’s program was scheduled to be aired soon. BOL family stands with his bereaved family in this dark hour.