FO denies writing to UAE authorities to expel Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected reports Pakistan had written to Dubai authorities to expel journalist Arshad Sharif from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“No such letter, undersigned by the foreign minister, was written to the Dubai government, nor does the minister undertake these communications. There was no truth in those reports,” the FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said during a weekly briefing.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said the Pakistan and Kenyan authorities were in close contact and “we will have to wait for the findings of the investigation”.

“Arshad Sharif’s murder is being investigated. This is a very sensitive issue and should be handled with care,” the spokesperson added.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death of journalist Arshad Sharif, the spokesperson said Pakistan is in touch with Kenya to investigate Arshad Sharif’s murder.

“The foreign office regrets the demise of Arshad Sharif,” the Iftikhar said, adding, “His [assassination] was a serious issue.”

The spokesperson said a two-member Pakistani inquiry committee has left for Kenya and Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi will provide full assistance. He said the team will arrive in Nairobi tonight to begin their investigation.

The FO spokesperson also informed the media that currently there existed no treaty between Pakistan and Kenya for mutual legal assistance.

In reply to a question, the spokesperson strongly denied reports and said Pakistan has not written any letter to expel Arshad Sharif from UAE

“No such letter was issued under the signature of the Foreign Minister. Such reports are baseless and fabricated,” the spokesperson maintained.

Kashmir issue

The spokesperson further said India is permanently depriving Kashmiris of their right to self-determination and Indian forces have been committing atrocities against Kashmiris for decades

He strongly condemned the attack on APHC headquarters and said India is involved in human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

He said resolving the Kashmir issue lies in the implementation lies with United Nations resolutions. He said the international community takes notice of the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

“India has to change its behaviour to improve the situation. India’s position on Kashmir is illegal and illegitimate,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan proved that India’s position on Kashmir is baseless and it is the legitimate right of Kashmiri people to decide their future.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid an important visit to Saudi Arabia during which he met with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and also addressed the Future Investment conference.

He said the prime minister will visit China on November 1 along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. During the visit, the prime minister will hold one-on-one and delegation-level meetings with the Chinse President and his counterpart.

The spokesperson said the CPEC project will be discussed and relations between the two countries will be further strengthened by this visit.

