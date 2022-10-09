FO rejects India’s remarks on joint presser by Pakistan, German FMs

Bilawal said that peace in South Asia was not possible without resolving Kashmir dispute.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson’s unwarranted remarks on the joint press conference stakeout of the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Germany.

The Foreign Office stated that views expressed by the foreign ministers of both countries elucidated the growing urgency and concern in the international community on the Kashmir dispute.

It said both foreign ministers agreed that there was a role and responsibility of the international community as well as a need for intensified efforts from the United Nations, with regards to a peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Office said the Indian MEA’s gratuitous remarks have exposed the desperation of a country that finds itself increasingly isolated on its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the reprehensible human rights violations being perpetrated by its ruthless occupation force in the occupied territory.

“India’s proclivity to hoist the bogey of cross-border terrorism whenever there is a call for increased scrutiny of its unlawful occupation and brutality in Jammu and Kashmir, is well known. It must, however, realize that no amount of obfuscation will change the reality of its repression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office said India’s credentials as a purveyor of state-terrorism in IIOJK and as an instigator of cross-border terrorism in Pakistan need no reiteration. “Hollow denials and evasion of responsibility will no longer cover up India’s mischievous strategy of posing as a ‘victim’ of terrorism’ while shifting blame elsewhere,” it said.

It said Pakistan’s achievements and contribution to counterterrorism are globally acknowledged. “On the contrary, India’s allusion to FATF, displaying its characteristic bias, hostility and partiality towards Pakistan, corroborates Pakistan’s long-standing view that India has been politicizing FATF and trying to misuse its membership of FATF to target Pakistan.”

It called on the FATF to note of the irresponsible statement by India. The Foreign Office said that instead of making preposterous remarks, India should introspect and address the international community’s valid concerns and mend its conduct in the IIOJK.

Pakistan has urged the international community particularly human rights and humanitarian organizations to condemn India’s barbaric state-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination.

Bilawal’s press conference

The Foreign Office was responding to a remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson after a joint press conference by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during an official visit to Berlin.

During the presser, Bilawal said that peace in South Asia was not possible without the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He highlighted the grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said the alarming situation posed risks for regional peace and stability. He presented the factual position of Kashmir dispute and need for its resolution according to international law and UN resolutions.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of IIOJK. “Pakistan believed that international law should apply everywhere, and the UN resolutions should be respected everywhere,” he added.

He also mentioned the total Indian disregard of the UN resolutions and asked the international community to help resolve the issue.

The German foreign minister fully backed Pakistan’s stance and appreciated its efforts to maintain ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir.

She said, “every country in the world has the role and responsibility for resolving conflicts and for ensuring that we are living in a peaceful world.”

“Germany has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation in Kashmir, so therefore we support extensively the engagement of the United Nations to find peaceful solutions to issues.”

“We encourage India and Pakistan to intensify political dialogue,” she added.

