Foreign Office condemns terrorist attack on Shrine in Iran 

  • Government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Iran.
  • Spokesperson said that the people of Pakistan express full solidarity with their Iranian brothers in this hour of grief.
  • Terrorists attacked the Shah Chirag shrine in the Fars province of Iran and martyred 15 pilgrims.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on the Shrine in Shiraz, Iran, and added that government and people of Pakistan express deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

The Spokesperson of the Foreign Office condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iran. He said that the government and the people of Pakistan express deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and property in the terrorist attack.

The Spokesperson said that the people of Pakistan express full solidarity with their Iranian brothers in this hour of grief. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this attack

He further said that we are praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist attack. He said Pakistan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

It should be noted that terrorists attacked the Shah Chirag shrine in the Fars province of Iran and martyred 15 pilgrims.

According to a foreign news agency, terrorists attacked Imamzada Ahmad bin Imam Musa Kazim, also known as Shah Chirag shrine, located in Shiraz, the capital of Iran’s Fars province.

The terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the pilgrims as soon as they entered the shrine, as a result of which 15 pilgrims were martyred on the spot.

The report said that most of the martyred pilgrims included children and women, while security forces rushed to the spot as soon as the firing was reported.

 

According to the report, the security forces have arrested two terrorists on the spot while the search is on to nab the third terrorist.

