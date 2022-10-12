Foreign power wants puppet rulers in Pakistan: Imran Khan 

Chairman PTI Imran Khan while addressing the Islamabad Trade Union Workers Convention said that a system based on injustice cannot work

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI ) Imran Khan on Wednesday said that foreign powers want weak and puppet governments in Pakistan.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan while addressing the Islamabad Trade Union Workers Convention said that a system based on injustice cannot work and added that NAB amended the law to give license to corruption.

He said that today the salaried class is facing inflation in the country while dacoits are getting relief in corruption cases and they are asking the nation to sacrifice.

Imran Khan said , “If cricketer is responsible for three and half year government, why is a three-time prime minister not responsible for anything.” He said, “I answered all the questions related to my flats in the court, and ask them where the money for London flats came from.” He said giving NRO is equal to enmity with the country.

Imran Khan said that the public officeholder is responsible for his assets. He said opposition parties held long-march during the PTI government as well. He said there was a $250 billion fine in rental power but he talked to the president of Turkey and canceled the fine.

Chairman PTI “If i had assets outside Pakistan, I would not have had the courage to say absolutely not.” He said that the 20 percent industry of Faisalabad has been closed while India is buying oil from Russia at a 40 percent lower price. He questioned who made this conspiracy against the PTI government and why?

The former prime minister said that Ishaq Dar has been imported from London. He said the economic growth was 5.7 percent in PTI’s third year and 6 percent in the fourth year, when the economy goes down, everyone is affected.

He said that every year the Survey of Pakistan is published, according to the survey when our government was removed the economy was developing.

Imran Khan further said, “Today I am with my working people, there can be no greater injustice than this even in a banana republic, against all this I am calling for a long march”.