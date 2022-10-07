Advertisement
Freedom is not given but taken away: Imran Khan

Articles
  • Imran Khan said Friday that freedom is not given but taken away
  • He addressed the students at Namal University in Mianwali
  • PTI is all set for the power show in Mianwali
MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that freedom is not given but taken away.

He was addressing the students at Namal University in Mianwali before reaching the rally. He also said that a society that has justice blooms.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is all set for the power show in Mianwali and the stalwarts have been waiting eagerly for the PTI chief to address.

Preparations of the jalsa are in full swing.

