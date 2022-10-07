Freedom is not given but taken away: Imran Khan

Cases were fabricated against PTI when people were braving flood: Asad Umar
Asad Umar said that PML-N was busy making cases against PTI when...
MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Friday that freedom is not given but taken away.
He was addressing the students at Namal University in Mianwali before reaching the rally. He also said that a society that has justice blooms.
It is pertinent to mention here that PTI is all set for the power show in Mianwali and the stalwarts have been waiting eagerly for the PTI chief to address.
Preparations of the jalsa are in full swing.
