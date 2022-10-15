French ambassador assures Pakistan support in difficult situation

KARACHI: Ambassador of France His Excellency Mr Nicolas Galey said that relations with Pakistan are extremely important and assured support in this difficult time.

The French ambassador and his spouse visited the Quaid-e-Azam Museum in Karachi. Addressing a ceremony, the French Ambassador said that Pakistan and France have a long-standing bilateral relationship which will remain in future. The envoy said he is delighted to be here and the people in Pakistan are hospitable and talented.

The French ambassador said Pakistan is currently going through a flood situation. He assured that France is with Pakistan in this difficult time. He said they have ordered machinery that will purify 50,000 litres of water daily.

He said a meeting has been held between the chambers of two countries which will strengthen the trade relations between both countries. He announced that representatives from French universities will visit Pakistan in November and will assist to improve the quality of education.

On this occasion, senior member of the Quaid-e-Azam Museum Board Liaquat Merchant welcomed the French ambassador and said the visit will further improve and strengthen relations between the two countries.

He said that the Sindh government has restored the museum to its original condition. He said a lot of programmes has been held for school children at the historic location. He said a public library and audio-visual centre will be established named Jinnah Library.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the French ambassador was presented an ajrak and shield as a token of appreciation.