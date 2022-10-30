Gandapur terms audio leak fake, demands investigation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur responded to allegations levelled by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on plotting to bring weapons and armed men to Islamabad in the guise of the long march to trigger clashes.

The interior minister has released an audio tape purportedly of Gandapur in which he can be heard instructing an unidentified person to bring weapons and armed men to Islamabad as the long march nears the capital city.

Gandapur responded to the allegations and termed the audio leak as ‘fake’ and said it must be further investigated. Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader warned the interior minister and said he will not cower down at the threats.

He said 26 FIRs have been lodged against him and threats are also being made. “Rana Sanaullah thinks that can attack us but he is mistaken. We will respond to the call of Imran Khan.”

He said the government has imposed all sorts of restrictions against Imran Khan and the PTI, and the Chief Election Commissioner has become a government official, but yet they are still winning the by-elections.

He said PTI workers were attacked and arrested on May 25. “Citizens of Pakistan want real freedom A few families are repeatedly imposing themselves on us,” he said, adding that they will remain peaceful and have never done anything illegal.

“Rana Sanaullah is a murderer whose hands are stained by the Model Town incident,” he said, adding that people made their decision in the by-elections whom they are siding with. He said instead of protecting slain journalist Arshad Sharif, cases were filed against him.

He said the current rulers have sunk the economy of the country. He expressed hope that Imran Khan will be successful with two-thirds majority. “Our march is not bloody, previous marches are also in front of us.”

He said the current government came through a conspiracy and bills are being approved to safeguard their theft. He said any negotiations will be conducted keeping Pakistan’s interests in mind.

Gandapur said Imran Khan wants to make institutions autonomous and they will follow his instructions. “Pakistan Army should not become the officers of these looters. There are our institutions,” he added.

He said arresting someone without a warrant is illegal and they reject these conspirers. “Our children are not free in this country, so they are fighting for real freedom,” he added.

He said the government is spreading propaganda against them and pointing fingers at state institutions by sitting outside the country. He said the main demand for negotiations is that elections should be held.

