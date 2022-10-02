Gen. Bajwa meets UN military advisor; discussed bilateral ties and matters of interest

Advertisement
Gen. Bajwa meets UN military advisor, discusses bilateral ties

  • COAS meets Military Advisor of United Nations Secretary-General Birame Diop
  • mutual interest, regional security, and other matters were discussed in the meeting
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on a meeting with Military Advisor of  United Nations Secretary-General Birame Diop on Sunday, Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR) released a statement.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, mutual interest, regional security, and other matters were discussed in the meeting.

According to ISPR, the worst flood disasters in Pakistan were also discussed in the meeting and the Army Chief appreciated the role of the Military Advisor in promoting UN affairs.

The UN Military Adviser General Birame Diop expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the floods and offered condolences to the affected families, ISPR said.

ISPR further said that the military advisor appreciated Pakistan’s role in peacekeeping and counter-terrorism issues.

