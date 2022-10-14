General elections to be held after August 2023: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal said that objective of the campaign being run by Imran Khan is not to have elections in the country but to create chaos and uncertainty.

Khawaja Asif said general elections cannot be held under anyone’s pressure and decision regarding elections will be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with coalition partners.

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the current National Assembly was going to complete its tenure in August next year after which general elections would be held.

He said this while addressing a joint news conference in Islamabad , alongside Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Attaullah Tarar.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal added that Sindh and Balochistan were witnessing worst devastation due to recent floods and organizing general elections in next eight months seemed impossible.

He further said efforts were being made to complete the rehabilitation process by April 2023.

Ahsan Iqbal said final results of the new census would likely to come in March next year after which four months were required for delimitation of constituencies as per the Constitution.

The federal minister said that objective of the campaign being run by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not to have elections in the country but to create chaos and uncertainty.

Khawaja Asif also affirmed that the next General Election would be held as per schedule in the light of the Constitution.

Asif said general elections cannot be held under anyone’s pressure and decision regarding elections would be taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with coalition partners.

The defence minister added that PTI has been ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 13 years and it has done nothing for the public welfare except institutionalizing corruption in the province. He said Imran Khan pursues politics of vendetta while PML-N leaders got relief from courts on merit.

Replying to a question, he further said appointment of the army chief should not be a part of public discourse at a time when Pakistan was fighting a low intensity war against terrorism.