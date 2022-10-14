Going to give call against govt in few days: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said this time the PTI would not sit on the opposition benches in Sindh.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday asked his supporters to gear up as in few days he was going to give a call to the nation against the “imported” government.

Addressing PTI candidates for local bodies elections at Dalmia in Karachi, Imran Khan said, “Everyone get ready as I am going to give a call against the imported government. All the Pakistan has to stand up for their future and the country.”

The PTI chief said it was not politics, rather it was a jihad to come out against the thieves. “I have come to make people and the LB election candidates prepare for the Azadi March.”

He took oath from those present on this occasion: “We will always abide by the constitution. We will protect autonomy of the country. We will never bow before anyone but Allah (SWT). We will strive with Imran Khan for the azadi (freedom) and be ready for any circumstances.”

“People of Karachi have got most of the political awareness all over the country. There was a time when all political movements stemmed from the megalopolis. Pakistan’s financial capital is Karachi, which means that the country becomes prosperous when Karachi becomes prosperous,” he said.

Imran Khan said this time the PTI would not sit on the opposition benches in Sindh. The PTI would get into power in the centre and Sindh as well, he maintained. He also said that this time mayor in the city would be from Karachi.

“Unfortunately, Karachi could not see peace. Thieves like Zardari became rich and people plunged into impoverishment,” he said.

He said since the coalition government’s taking NRO-2, Pakistan’s foreign debt multiplied four times. “When rupee devalues, they go in benefit as their wealth is in dollars,” he said.