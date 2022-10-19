Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori has written a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and recommended including a clause about the acknowledgment of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s being the final prophet in the marriage certificate (Nikahnama).

“By entering it in the marriage certificate, we will be able to express our love and devotion to our Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

The finality of prophethood is an essential part of the Muslims’ belief, urging the Sindh CM to take necessary steps in this regard, the governor suggested.

Tessori further said that all departments concerned should be obliged to include the acknowledgment of Nabi Kareem as Khatam-ul-Nabieen in the marriage certificate.

Earlier on March 2, the Punjab cabinet approved an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, and subsequently included a clause wherein couples intending to get married would have to take an oath to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) at the time of nikahnama.

While the intentions of the provincial rulers aren’t clear, the civil society and legal fraternity question the objectives behind such an amendment when the law and Constitution already contain relevant provisions and clauses about faith.