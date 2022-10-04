Govt constitutes high-level committee to probe PM Office audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The government has formed a high-powered committee to probe the audio leaks at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the 12-member committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah. The first meeting of the high-powered committee will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Director-General Intelligence Bureau (IB) or his representative have been included in the committee.

The committee includes representatives from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the secretary of National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) of the Cabinet Division.

Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar, IT Minister Aminul Haq, Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman, and Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood are also included in the committee.

The committee has been tasked to oversee and review the investigation into the cyber security breach at Prime Minister’s House. The committee has been directed to complete the investigation within 7 days.

The committee will review the existing security protocols in the Prime Minister’s House and ensure foolproof security and digital ecosystem in the Prime Minister’s House. It will also make recommendations to secure data in the Prime Minister’s House.

Several audios have been leaked online in a span of eight days involving incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan.

The government has vowed to probe and hold those responsible for the breach of national security. The National Security Committee (NSC) approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks.

The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

