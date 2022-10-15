Govt decides to keep petroleum prices unchanged

The finance minister said the decision had been taken after discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday announced that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a video statement from Washington on Saturday night, the finance minister said the decision had been taken after discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a slight reduction in the price of petrol, and an increase in the prices of high speed diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel.

Ishaq Dar said the government would maintain the prices of petrol, light diesel, kerosene oil and high speed diesel till October 31.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said the price of petrol in the global market had reached the lowest level and the value of the dollar had also decreased, but the prices of petrol did not decrease even by a single rupee.

“These are cruel and anti-people people actions. By pardoning the cases of fugitive Ishaq Dar, what difference have they made in people’s lives? Please tell the people.”

On September 30, the government had cut petrol price by Rs12.63 a litre.

Passing on the impact of declining oil prices in the global market, the government had taken the decision in the best interest of citizens of the country. Earlier, it was unclear if the government would pass on the impact or not as no clear statement was given in this regard.

Announcing the cut in prices of petroleum products, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had said high speed diesel had been trimmed by Rs12.13 a litre and kerosene oil by Rs10.19 a litre. The price of light diesel had been brought down by Rs10.17 a litre, he had said.

Now light diesel oil is available at Rs186.50 a litre, kerosene oil at Rs191.83 a litre, high speed diesel at Rs235.30 a litre and petrol at Rs224.80 a litre.

People have been all along that why the government could not cut back inflation, which had risen mainly as a result of increase in prices of petroleum products.