LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said the coalition government had to decide whether it wanted a soft revolution or bloodied, Bol News reported.

Talking to Bol News, Imran Khan said the masses themselves got out against the government. “The government is scared of the people,” he said.

The PTI chief said Bol News gave the best coverage to the PTI long march, which had made opponents shiver of fear. “I have been among the masses for six months,” he said.

He said nobody could stop people’s protest. They lost the by-elections despite having government machinery, he said.

On October 28, Imran Khan had said he always tried to have constructive criticism on the army as he never wanted to have such a criticism which the enemies wanted and which weakened the national institution, Bol News reported.

“A society gets ruined, if you take out constructive criticism from it,” Imran Khan had said in a statement apparently in response to press conference of Inter Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Iftikhar Babar and Inter Services Intelligence DG Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum.

He had said an ISI chief had never held a press conference. He had said there was an impression that the army was with the coalition government, however they clarified in the press conference that they were out of the ongoing politics.

The PTI chief had said the difficulties he faced in last six months, he never witnessed before. 75-year-old PTI leader Azam Swati was tortured and his news was published all over the world which gave bad name to Pakistan, he had maintained.

Lashing out at the government, he had said he was sorry to say that they were inflicting damage upon the country. “You can tame an animal through baton, but not humans,” he had said adding that if someone thought that the government could be made acceptable for the nation by terrorizing them, then it would not happen.