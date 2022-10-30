Advertisement
Advertisement
  Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 
Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 

Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 

Articles
Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 

Govt inviting for conflict by expanding red zone in Islamabad: Sheikh Rasheed 

  • In his Twitter message, Sheikh Rasheed said that extending the Red zone to zero point is a negation of the apex court’s permission for the long march.
  • He said “We will give a historic welcome to the Long March from Rawat to Islamabad on  November 4.”
  • He said that those who are in real power should hold elections for the betterment of the country.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Awami Muslim League and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government’s decision to expand the red zone of Islamabad is an invitation to political conflict.

In his Twitter message, Sheikh Rasheed said that extending the Red zone to zero point is a negation of the Supreme Court’s permission for the long march. He said that the institutions have also said that there is no ban on a peaceful march.

 

 

He said “We will give a historic welcome to the Long March from Rawat to Islamabad on  November 4.”

The ex-federal minister said that the government is running away from the election and is pretending to negotiate. He said that those who are in real power should hold elections for the betterment of the country.

Sheikh Rasheed further said that FIA is putting pressure on Punjab Police to arrest him.

On the other hand, federal government had extended the red zone of Islamabad to zero point.

The federal government has extended the red zone of Islamabad for the long march to zero point, where section 144 will remain in force on behalf of the government.

The area up to Zero Point, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, Bari Imam, and 5th Avenue has also been declared as part of the red zone.

Section 144 will remain in force in all areas declared by the government as part of the red zone and no rally or gathering will be allowed in the extended area.

 

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has permitted Tehreek-e-Insaaf to hold a long march and sit-in in Islamabad, however, according to the court order, PTI leadership or workers cannot enter the red zone.

