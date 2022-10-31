Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged, extends tax returns’ date.

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first half of November 2022 besides extending the last date for filing of tax returns.

Briefing media here, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar also announced the government’s decision to increase the threshold of letters of credit (LCs) payments from $50,000 to $100,000.

“The government has decided to keep the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil unchanged for the next 15 days”, Ishaq Dar said.

Further the minister said that today (October 31) was the last date for filing income tax returns, however, on the request of representations of the tax bar association and the business community, the government has decided to extend the date for one month up to November 30.

With respect to pending cases of LCs, Ishaq Dar said that last month there were about 8000 pending payments of LCs, out of which 4400 cases of up to $50,000 had already been cleared while now after the government’s decision of increasing the threshold up to $100,000, 1365 more cases would be cleared.

“I met with the Governor SBP in Karachi on Sunday, and with the consent of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government has approved the increase of the threshold up to $100,000”, he added.

He said implementation on the decision would be implemented from tomorrow.