Islamabad Marriott Chowk is being completely closed by placing containers

While the red zone route from Islamabad D Chowk is already completely closed.

The heavy contingent of police and FC personnel have also been deployed on road leading to Serena, Marriott, D Chowk, and Red Zone

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration started closing the roads leading to the red zone ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) long march.

According to the detail, Islamabad Marriott Chowk is being completely closed by placing containers while the red zone route from Islamabad D Chowk is already completely closed.

Similarly, Nadra Chowk is also already closed to traffic due to gate installation work. The containers are also placed at Serena Chowk and the road will be closed.

The Islamabad administration only opens Margalla Road for entrance.

Advertisement

The heavy contingent of police and FC personnel have also been deployed on road leading to Serena, Marriott, D Chowk, and Red Zone.

Also Read

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is to begin its historic Azadi march for the real freedom movement today under the leadership of Chairman Imran Khan.

The marchers will kick off the movement from Liberty Chowk Lahore and will spend day one here in the city. A huge crowd has been waiting for Imran Khan at the chowk and chanting slogans for real freedom.

Advertisement

The first destination of the long march will be Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

Besides, the long march will start from Shahdara on Saturday and the next stop will be in Gujranwala, the city. On Sunday, the next destination of the long march will be Gujarat after the traditional breakfast of Gujranwala.