Ishaq Dar said the government has taken tough decisions in the past few months, which were essential to put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery.

He pointed out that the catastrophic floods had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies, the challenges to economy of Pakistan would be overcome.

The government was according priority attention to IT/ Tech sector and Pakistan’s tech savvy youth was an immense resource which needed to be optimally tapped for IT sector’s growth, he maintained.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said stabilising economy was government’s top priority.

During a virtual meeting with prominent Pakistani-American IT/tech entrepreneurs, Ishaq Dar said the government has taken tough decisions in the past few months, which were essential to put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery.

He pointed out that the catastrophic floods had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies, the challenges to economy of Pakistan would be overcome.

The finance minister appreciated the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening IT sector of Pakistan. He emphasised that the sector had immense potential for growth and could play significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Also Read Pakistan to gain influence in world with strong economy, defence: president ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed confidence that Pakistan would...

The government was according priority attention to IT/ Tech sector and Pakistan’s tech savvy youth was an immense resource which needed to be optimally tapped for IT sector’s growth, he maintained.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Dar assured the participants of government’s complete support in their efforts to enable Pakistan achieve exponential growth in its IT exports in the coming years.

On the occasion, the Pakistani-American entrepreneurs appreciated the government’s focus on the IT/tech sector and reaffirmed their interest in investing in Pakistan. They also made a number of suggestions and proposals to further promote IT sector’s growth, especially exports from Pakistan.

The finance minister assured them that their suggestions would be carefully examined for proper follow up and urged them to remain engaged with the government to ensure robust growth in Pakistan’s IT sector that was commensurate with its potential.