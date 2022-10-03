Govt, UN to launch joint flash appeal for flood affectees tomorrow

The revised 2022 Pakistan Flood Response Plan will be shared at the event.

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of updated on-ground needs assessment of the flood situation in the country, an up-scaled flash appeal is being jointly launched by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday (tomorrow) in Geneva.

Ministerial level participation from the government will include Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, attending the event in person in Geneva, while Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar participating virtually from Islamabad.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The Floods Response Plan has been prepared in close coordination between the government of Pakistan and the United Nations, and focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods. It complements the government’s overall response to the recent climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

On October 1, a six-member delegation led by the Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Ramiro Lopes da Silva had met with the Chief Secretary Sindh on Saturday at the Sindh Secretariat.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Secretary Local government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, Secretary Agriculture and others had participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, the latest statistics on food security and nutrition in Sindh were discussed. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput had said that the flood had caused a lot of damage to the crops of 23 districts of the province.