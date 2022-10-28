Haleem Adil Shaikh’s wife Dua Bhutto files for divorce

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly MPA Dua Bhutto has filed for divorce from her husband and PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Bhutto has reportedly approached a family court in the Malir area to file the divorce petition. This is Shaikh’s second marriage which lasted four years.

The marriage was kept under wraps and was only revealed after the birth of their son, Kamil Haleem Sheikh, in September 2021. Haleem Adil later admitted that he married Bhutto after the 2018 general elections.

Haleem Adil Shaikh expressed his disappointment regarding the filing of divorce and termed it a conspiracy against him, saying his wife Dua Bhutto may be under pressure.

“I didn’t even think that this would happen, either there was some pressure on Dua as part of a conspiracy. I had no contact whatsoever with my wife while I was in jail,” he said in a video message.

The 56-year-old politician said he is currently in Lahore in connection with the Azadi March. He said he was disheartened that they had to choose this day to bring the matter.

Shaikh said, the “Sindh government first attacked me, made cases, and kept me in jail, I did not stop and did not bend in front of all these things. The decision is for Allah and the courts, I have not done any such thing, everyone. I can’t stand oppression, pressure and fear.”

He said Dua Bhutto might be under pressure to make the decision and this has been done under a conspiracy.

Shaikh said he stopped contact with Bhutto after going to jail and he didn’t realize the matter would reach this point. He added that attempts were made to register a case against her as well.

Shaikh further stated that both marriage and divorce are legal acts, but he is disheartened over the news. He said this was a conspiracy by the PPP and he will face the case in court.

Dua Bhutto was elected as a PTI candidate to Sindh Assembly in 2018. Haleem Adil Shaikh has been serving as leader of the opposition of the provincial assembly since January 2021.

