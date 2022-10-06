Healthcare management company ‘Healthx’ launched in Pakistan

Healthx, a healthcare management company formally launched in Pakistan.

Healthx is part of a global group with operations in over 10+ countries and a customer ecosystem of 24 million plus lives

Khaqan Sikander, CEO while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said, “We combine next-generation technology with personalised in-person home health services to provide 24/7 access to qualified experts.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Healthx, powered by Trudoc International, a multinational healthcare management company formally launched in Pakistan.

Healthx is part of a global group with operations in over 10+ countries and a customer ecosystem of 24 million plus lives across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

It is a 24/7, membership (subscription) based, data driven, hybrid, primary care delivery model with both digital and physical touch points (At Home, At Office, At Hospital, when traveling) dotted strategically all across the patient life cycle. Its core function is to keep patients healthy and help save costs for both patients and payers alike by practicing globally certified evidence-based medicine throughout the year rather than reactive episodic care.

Khaqan Sikander,Chief Executive Officer while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said, “We combine next-generation technology with personalised in-person home health services to provide 24/7 access to qualified, full time employed, licensed & experienced healthcare professionals, doctors, psychologists & wellness (nutritionists/fitness) experts.

This unique model offers a one stop solution for people who are healthy, acutely or chronically ill through different entry points that are all connected to a 24/7 Contact Centre

Advertisement

He further added, “Pakistan is a country of immense potential. Our decision to enter at this difficult economic time for the country and its citizens is deliberate and underlies our commitment to improving the lives of people in the Country. With rising cost of living, our model is uniquely positioned to reduce private and public healthcare expenditure, lessen the congestion on an already overburdened healthcare system and save precious resources of for patients, employers & governments.”

“Moreover, the data centric, preventive aspect of the model will help towards preventing diseases in the first place, so we are better prepared for the next pandemics and epidemics of the future.

Also Read 418 new dengue fever cases surface in Sindh 418 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in...

Advertisement

Explaining the Healthx operational system, other speakers added, “Healthx’s system provides 24×7 access to consultations supported with centralized medical records without any obstacle of patient’s location. The evidence-based medicine prescribing and early intervention service helps save on unnecessary healthcare costs.