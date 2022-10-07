High level security protocols to be followed in PM house: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stated that high-level cyber security protocols will be established at the PM House

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stated that high-level cyber security protocols will be established at the Prime Minister House, following a series of audio leaks that prompted concerns about the safety precautions in place at the country’s executive mansion.

He was speaking at a press conference in Islamabad after chairing the first meeting of a high-powered committee formed to investigate audio leaks.

According to Rana Sanaullah, these measures would be implemented from the PM Office to the PM House and to the ministries where they are required, and no agency was determined to be engaged in the security breach.

“Any equipment required for security will be purchased,” he added, adding that a report on the subject has been handed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“As soon as the prime minister decides on the proposals, they will be executed where necessary,” he continued.

Concerning the audio leak, Sanaullah stated that the investigating agencies had reached a conclusion. “It will be thoroughly investigated, and the government will decide whether or not to make it public,” he said.

“This is critical because you can’t halt a security breach if you don’t know how it happened,” stated the interior minister.

In response to PTI head Imran Khan’s newest tape leak, in which he was purportedly heard discussing horse dealing in the National Assembly, the minister stated that this “fitna” is now being exposed by God, and the public is now recognizing him.

While berating the former PM, Sanauallah stated that this guy was playing games with the nation by using a false narrative and confusing the youth of this country.

“This Haqiqi Azadi has no meaning, and he is taking people’s oaths,” he continued. According to the PML-N leader, this recording is from the time when Khan was facing a no-confidence vote.

“This individual has wrecked foreign diplomacy; which ambassador will now send a cipher after what he has done to this country?” he wondered. In response to the PTI’s long march, Sanaullah stated that his ministry has devised a method to fail his goal.

The interior minister stated that two alternatives are being considered, which will be revealed when Khan announces the date for his long march, and that law enforcement authorities will be provided with the necessary resources to prevent it.

“We have made plans to keep Islamabad safe,” he explained.