‘Honor cordon’ ceremony for COAS Bajwa will held at Pentagon

WAHINGTON: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Head will host an “honor cordon” on Tuesday for Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pentagon.

General Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is in the United States for a weeklong visit and is expected to meet with defense and intelligence chiefs.

According to the US Department of Defense’s website, Austin will hold an “honor cordon” to welcome the COAS to the Pentagon on the River Entrance stairs. It was also stated that the event would be covered by the media.

Honor cordons are traditionally reserved in the United States for the president, vice president, statutory appointees, and general or flag officers of the country’s military. The cordon is also extended to foreign dignitaries in positions comparable to those held by certain US authorities, as well as on times when such ceremonies promote international goodwill.

In the first phase of his journey, the army chief arrived in the United States on Friday and met with UN officials in New York.

Officials in Pakistan have been tight-lipped about the travel, but sources revealed that the army chief began meeting with senior officials in Washington DC on Monday.

Officials who spoke to the media claimed that Gen Bajwa will remain in the United States for a few more days. They also described the trip as significant since it exemplifies the two countries’ “strong relations.”

According to sources, US-Pakistan relations are diversifying, but defense and security ties have always been stronger.

The army commander’s journey to the United States had been postponed at least three times in the previous year, according to sources, who added that the army leadership will meet with defense and security officials during this trip.

General Bajwa last visited the United States in 2019.