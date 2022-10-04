Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • ‘Honor cordon’ ceremony for COAS Bajwa will held at Pentagon
‘Honor cordon’ ceremony for COAS Bajwa will held at Pentagon

‘Honor cordon’ ceremony for COAS Bajwa will held at Pentagon

Articles
Advertisement
‘Honor cordon’ ceremony for COAS Bajwa will held at Pentagon

Army chief advises cadets to focus energies in pursuit of professional excellence

Advertisement
  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host an “honor cordon” on Tuesday for COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pentagon
  • COAS is in the United States for a weeklong visit and is expected to meet with defense and intelligence chiefs
  • US-Pakistan relations are diversifying, but defense and security ties have always been stronger
Advertisement

WAHINGTON:  US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Head will host an “honor cordon” on Tuesday for Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pentagon.

General Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is in the United States for a weeklong visit and is expected to meet with defense and intelligence chiefs.

According to the US Department of Defense’s website, Austin will hold an “honor cordon” to welcome the COAS to the Pentagon on the River Entrance stairs. It was also stated that the event would be covered by the media.

Honor cordons are traditionally reserved in the United States for the president, vice president, statutory appointees, and general or flag officers of the country’s military. The cordon is also extended to foreign dignitaries in positions comparable to those held by certain US authorities, as well as on times when such ceremonies promote international goodwill.

In the first phase of his journey, the army chief arrived in the United States on Friday and met with UN officials in New York.

Advertisement

Officials in Pakistan have been tight-lipped about the travel, but sources revealed that the army chief began meeting with senior officials in Washington DC on Monday.

Officials who spoke to the media claimed that Gen Bajwa will remain in the United States for a few more days. They also described the trip as significant since it exemplifies the two countries’ “strong relations.”

According to sources, US-Pakistan relations are diversifying, but defense and security ties have always been stronger.

The army commander’s journey to the United States had been postponed at least three times in the previous year, according to sources, who added that the army leadership will meet with defense and security officials during this trip.

Also Read

Gen Bajwa to hold high-level meetings with US officials
Gen Bajwa to hold high-level meetings with US officials

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hold...

General Bajwa last visited the United States in 2019.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Defence News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PPP to hold rally to mobilize voters for LG elections today
PPP to hold rally to mobilize voters for LG elections today
18 new Covid-19 cases surface in Pakistan
18 new Covid-19 cases surface in Pakistan
MQM postpones protest on conducting fresh delimitations 
MQM postpones protest on conducting fresh delimitations 
PM apprises Kuwait counterpart of donor conference in Geneva
PM apprises Kuwait counterpart of donor conference in Geneva
Naan sellers to protest against rising flour prices in Punjab
Naan sellers to protest against rising flour prices in Punjab
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia announces to establish technology house in Pakistan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story