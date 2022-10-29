Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
I want the nation to know what the real freedom is: Imran Khan

I want the nation to know what the real freedom is: Imran Khan

Articles
Advertisement
I want the nation to know what the real freedom is: Imran Khan
Advertisement
  • Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone and wants the nation to know real freedom
  • Imran Khan condemned that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of his grandchildren
  • Imran Khan also said that at first Shahbaz Gill was assaulted, then Jameel Farooqui was tortured and later Azam Swati
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone. He was addressing the marchers when said that he wants the nation should know what real freedom is.

Imran Khan condemned that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of his grandchildren and the news took space in the international media that a senator in Pakistan was arrested upon speaking against the establishment.

“He was handed over to the unknown people who were these people.”

Imran Khan also said that at first Shahbaz Gill was assaulted, then Jameel Farooqui was tortured and later Azam Swati.

“I want to send them a message that we are humans, not cattle.”

Advertisement

Also Read

PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today
PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today

PTI Azadi march to reach Gujranwala today Marchers ready to kick off...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story