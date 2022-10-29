I want the nation to know what the real freedom is: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone and wants the nation to know real freedom

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that he won’t bow his head in front of anyone. He was addressing the marchers when said that he wants the nation should know what real freedom is.

Imran Khan condemned that Azam Swati was assaulted in front of his grandchildren and the news took space in the international media that a senator in Pakistan was arrested upon speaking against the establishment.

“He was handed over to the unknown people who were these people.”

Imran Khan also said that at first Shahbaz Gill was assaulted, then Jameel Farooqui was tortured and later Azam Swati.

“I want to send them a message that we are humans, not cattle.”

