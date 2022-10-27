If COAS is traitor, why meet him in hiding?: DG ISI

ISLAMABAD: DG ISI Nadeem Anjum said Thursday that if the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why he was met in hiding?

While addressing a press conference along with DG ISPR, he said that if the army chief has been offered an indefinite extension in his tenure adding that if the army chief was a traitor then why his praises were sung in the past?

He also questioned the meeting with the army chief secretly at night and then blame him in the ‘day light’.

DG ISI and DG ISPR both gathered for the presser to address the issues related to the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

DG ISPR urged that it is very important to unfurl the reasons behind the death of the renowned journalist.

He said that the purpose of this news conference is to address the death of journalist Arshad Sharif and the motives behind it.

It was also said that no information regarding the threat to Arshad’s life was shared with the security institutions.

He also underscored that a false narrative of Arshad Sharif’s death was fabricated and an attempt was made to mislead the people, to defame the institutions.

