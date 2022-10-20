“We have never said that we will not hold talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. Our stance had been that we will not hold negotiations for giving them NRO,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

The former federal information minister said statements of Rana Sana could be of a goon and not of a minister of a democratic government.

“Hopefully, millions of youth will participate in the march, as preparations for it are in the final phase. Imran Khan is going to give a call for the march in few days,” he said.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said if elections were announced by the coalition government, then people should understand that negotiations with them had been successful.

“We have never said that we will not hold talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N. Our stance had been that we will not hold negotiations for giving them NRO,” Fawad Chaudhry said talking to media.

Expressing reservation on the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House, Fawad Chaudhry said it was a concerning matter. “There is no doubt that Israel and India would have got the audio from internet,” he said adding that nobody was ready to take responsibility for the leaks.

He said making Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Amin ul Haq head of the investigation committee was a joke in itself. He said discussions on the Russia visit and Afghanistan issue were held at the PM House. “They have made the PM House the Ghanta Ghar Chowk,” he said.

The former federal information minister said statements of Rana Sana could be of a goon and not of a minister of a democratic government. He said PTI chief Imran Khan had filed an application at the Supreme Court to investigate the audio leaks.

He said Sindh Police were available to stop PTI’s long march, but not for holding local bodies elections. He said the chief election commissioner was violating the Article 5 of the Constitution.

“The way the election commissioner ruined the Election Commission of Pakistan is unprecedented. The constitution forbids from the work being done by him,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI won 26 out of 36 by-elections. The present assembly had lost people’s confidence, he said adding that his party did not contest election to return to the assembly.

He said Islamabad was filled with containers, while his party had not even given a call for the march. He said PTI was completely relying on youth for the long march. "Hopefully, millions of youth will participate in the march, as preparations for it are in the final phase. Imran Khan is going to give a call for the march in few days," he said.

The PTI leader said PTI held peaceful protests and did not torture anybody. Families participated in their protest and they did not have a sub-organisation who would resort to violence, he said.

He said senior PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati was manhandled before his grandsons. The PPP and PML-N senators did not say a single word against the brutal act, he said.