IG Sindh briefs Sindh cabinet on Machar Colony lynching incident.

Sindh Cabinet has approved a compensation package of Rs5 million

IG Sindh briefed the cabinet on lynching of two young men in Machar Colony

A committee has been formed to prevent such incidents in the future

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved a compensation package of Rs5 million each for the bereaved families of the victims of the lynching incident in Machar Colony area of Karachi.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Advisor to the Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said a committee has been formed to prevent such incidents in the future. He said Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon will be part of the committee.

The cabinet also summoned the IG Sindh to brief on the incident and the investigation so far. The police chief told the cabinet the two men, an engineer and his staff member, were on duty to check the cellular tower of a telecom company when the incident occurred.

He said the company employees were carrying a medical kit in their vehicle but rumours spread that they were using drugs to intoxicate children and kidnap them.

The cabinet was told that the culprits were identified and arrested with the help of videos available to the police. IG Sindh suggested that a special police force should be formed to curb such incidents of mob lynching.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that such incidents will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands. The Sindh government also announced Rs 5 million each for the families of both deceased workers.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court has taken notice of the incident. Chief Justice SHC summoned IG Sindh, DIG south, and SSP Investigation in the case. The court also sought a report of the probe into the incident.

Earlier, the Sindh police arrested another main suspect involved in the mob lynching. Police have arrested 59 suspects during targeted operations so far.

At least ten out of the suspects have been identified by eyewitnesses. On Friday, two suspects have been arrested in the brutal murder after police swung into action.

The horrific incident occurred in the Docks area of Machar Colony where workers were tortured to death by an aggressive mob when they came to check the signals of a cellular network. They were identified as engineer Aiman Javed and driver Ishaq.

