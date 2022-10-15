IHC allows Akbar S.Babar become a party in PTI funding case

The court rejected the plea filed by the PTI against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) judgment.

a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court allowed Akbar S. Babar to become party in the case.

Court remarked that Akbar S. Babar had been a part of the proceedings from the beginning and there was no reason to keep him away from the case.

KARACHI: Islamabad High Court (IHC) permitted Akbar S. Babar to become a party funding case in the petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against Election Commission’s decision.

In its remarks, a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court comprised of Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, and Justice Babar Sattar, stated that since Babar, as the petitioner in the case.

On March 17, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denied the then-ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) plea to separate Akbar S. Babar, the petitioner, from the PTI funding issue.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and granted him protective bail till Tuesday.

The PTI chief was granted bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 till October 18.