ISLAMBAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals against the acquittal of Asif Ali Zardari in the 25-year-old case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah heard the NAB appeals against the acquittal in the 25-year-old cases of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

NAB formally requested the court to withdraw the appeals.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that according to merit, you had nothing in the case.

The prosecutor replied that we have requested to withdraw the appeals. On which the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court said that NAB did any inquiry into where the record of the case went. NAB appeals had to be dismissed on merit as well.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that they do not know. At the last hearing, you had said that the record went somewhere on your return from the Lahore High Court.

He remarked that the court is dismissing appeals on merit.

The Islamabad High Court dismissed NAB’s appeals.