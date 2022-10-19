Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the PTI leaders and former federal minister Omar Ayub’s plea against FIA harassment.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of PTI leader Omar Ayub’s plea against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) harassment of PTI leaders.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the PTI leaders and former federal minister Omar Ayub’s plea against FIA harassment.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner while Jawad Arsalan and Azmat Bashir Tarar appeared before the court on behalf of the federal government.

Islamabad High Court made arrest of Omar Ayub subject to judicial permission.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said that there is an FIR registered against the petitioner.

The FIA ​​said the petitioner is neither named in the inquiry nor has an FIR registered.

The court inquired whether you want to arrest the petitioner.

The FIA ​​said that we do not want to arrest the petitioner in this inquiry at this time.

The PTI leader and former minister in his plea filed in the Islamabad High Court claimed that the FIA might drag him into the politically motivated case to harass, defame and victimise him.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday indefinitely adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan.