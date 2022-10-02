IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till October 07

A plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Chairman PTI Imran Khan for the cancellation of his arrest warrants.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday granted pre-arrest bail to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan till October 07 in a case related to threatening a female judge.

A petition was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Chairman PTI Imran Khan for pre-arrest bail and cancellation of his arrest warrant over threatening a female judge. Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court through Dr Babar Awan.

A bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case.

Islamabad High Court has opened on Sunday despite public holiday and the staff of the High Court Diary Branch was present in the court.

On October 01, Senior Civil Juge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued the warrants and directed Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged protests in cities across the country against the imminent arrest of Chairman Imran Khan last night.

Immediately after the warrants were issued, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside his residence in Banigala to protest over the arrest.

PTI leaders Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill, Senator Shibli Faraz, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Omar Ayub Khan, and Senator Faisal Javed were also present in Banigala.