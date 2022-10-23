IHC seeks report of FIR registered against PTI MNAs  

Court sought details of all FIRs registered across the country against PTI MNAs, including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with regard to Saudi Arabia incident.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought details of all FIRs registered across the country against PTI MNAs, including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain with regard to Saudi Arabia incident.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry Advocate maintained that any arrested member of the Parliament (MP) would have permission to attend the assembly session.

Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate said that no parliamentarian could be arrested without the permission of the Speaker National Assembly. The Chief Justice remarked that these are very appropriate rules.

After the amendments to the rules, no constituency would be left without the representation in the House, he said. The court said that it was expecting that the rules would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Chief Justice inquired that how the federal government could stop the practice of registration of cases on political grounds. Justice Athar Minallah observed how many cases were registered against MNA Ali Wazir, he asked, and remarked that the Parliamentarians should raise voice against this practice.

The Chief Justice inquired from the interior secretary Interior that why the details of FIRs against lawmakers couldn’t be produced yet. He remarked that the petitioners were MNAs until acceptance of their resignations.

Additional Attorney General Munwar Dogal said that KPK and Punjab provinces wouldn’t ask from the federation if they registered an FIR. It would be appropriate if the matter was discussed in the Parliament, he said.

The interior secretary assured the court the details of the FIR would be produced on next hearing. The court adjourned further hearing for two weeks.