ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response from the Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on the petition filed by former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan against the harassment of PTI leaders.

According to the details, a hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the petition of Omar Ayub against the harassment of PTI leaders.

The court summoned the senior FIA officer on October 19.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till October 19 while ordering the FIA ​​to submit its reply.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also heard a case against taxes imposed on electricity bills.

The court issued a notice to the parties and sought their response within two weeks.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami Mian Aslam, the petitioner’s lawyer Khizar Hayat Advocate appeared in the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed unnecessary charges on the electricity bills and citizens are unable to pay electricity bills.

The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks while issuing notices to the parties.