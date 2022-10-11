Advertisement
IHC seeks response from FIA on petition against harassment of PTI leaders 

Articles
Islamabad High Court

  • Court said to tell the court what evidence was received based on which it is intended to take action against the petitioner.
  • Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea while advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.
  • The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till October 19 while ordering the FIA ​​to submit its reply.
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a response from the Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) on the petition filed by former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan against the harassment of PTI leaders.

According to the details, a hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the petition of Omar Ayub against the harassment of PTI leaders.

The court summoned the senior FIA officer on October 19.

During the hearing, the court inquired  to tell the court what evidence was received based on which it is intended to take action against the petitioner.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the plea while advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till October 19 while ordering the FIA ​​to submit its reply.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also heard a case against taxes imposed on electricity bills.

The court issued a notice to the parties and sought their response within two weeks.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Jamaat-e-Islami Mian Aslam, the petitioner’s lawyer Khizar Hayat Advocate appeared in the court.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed unnecessary charges on the electricity bills and citizens are unable to pay electricity bills.

 

Also Read

CJ IHC rejects PTI’s plea seeking revocation of Section 144 in Capital
CJ IHC rejects PTI’s plea seeking revocation of Section 144 in Capital

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah has rejected the...

 

The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks while issuing notices to the parties.

 

