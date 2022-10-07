Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imported government responsible for economic crises of KP: SACM Barrister Saif
Imported government responsible for economic crises of KP: SACM Barrister Saif

Imported government responsible for economic crises of KP: SACM Barrister Saif

Articles
Advertisement
Imported government responsible for economic crises of KP: SACM Barrister Saif

File photo of SACM for Information Muhammad Ali Saif

Advertisement
  • Special Assistant Barrister Saif while responding to the PM’s accusations against the KP government said that if there is an economic crisis in the province, the imported government is responsible for it.
  • He said that the federal government owed 275 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • He said the imported government is not even calling the national finance commission (NFC) meeting.
Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the imported government is responsible for the economic crises in the province.

Special Assistant Barrister Saif while responding to the Prime Minister’s accusations against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that if there is an economic crisis in the province, the imported government is responsible for it.

He said that the federal government owed 275 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said the imported government is not even calling the national finance commission (NFC) meeting.

Barrister Saif further said that the imported prime minister should sell his properties made from the looted wealth of the people, not his clothes.

 

Also Read

Finance Minister vows to bring dollar below Rs200 in coming days
Finance Minister vows to bring dollar below Rs200 in coming days

Talking to the media,  Ishaq Dar said that the value of the...

Advertisement

 

Earlier,  Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had said that despite “strange attitude” of the federal finance division towards the province, the K-P government will not leave the province in financial distress.

The clarification came amid reports that the provincial government failed to pay last month’s (September) salary to its employees amid financial crisis. The reports further claimed that the public sector workers would receive the salaries on 15th of October.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vote of confidence: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam furious over CM's win
Vote of confidence: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam furious over CM's win
10629 candidates contesting LG elections in Karachi
10629 candidates contesting LG elections in Karachi
LHC quashes petition against denotification, AG confirms withdrawal of notice
LHC quashes petition against denotification, AG confirms withdrawal of notice
Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: PTI, PML-Q on same page
Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: PTI, PML-Q on same page
SHC rejects MQM-P plea to hold LG elections  
SHC rejects MQM-P plea to hold LG elections  
Weather update: Cold intensifies as rain lashes most parts of country
Weather update: Cold intensifies as rain lashes most parts of country
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story