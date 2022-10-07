Special Assistant Barrister Saif while responding to the PM’s accusations against the KP government said that if there is an economic crisis in the province, the imported government is responsible for it.

He said that the federal government owed 275 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said the imported government is not even calling the national finance commission (NFC) meeting.

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the imported government is responsible for the economic crises in the province.

Special Assistant Barrister Saif while responding to the Prime Minister’s accusations against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that if there is an economic crisis in the province, the imported government is responsible for it.

He said that the federal government owed 275 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said the imported government is not even calling the national finance commission (NFC) meeting.

Barrister Saif further said that the imported prime minister should sell his properties made from the looted wealth of the people, not his clothes.

Earlier, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had said that despite “strange attitude” of the federal finance division towards the province, the K-P government will not leave the province in financial distress.

The clarification came amid reports that the provincial government failed to pay last month’s (September) salary to its employees amid financial crisis. The reports further claimed that the public sector workers would receive the salaries on 15th of October.