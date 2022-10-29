Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
NA-45 Kurram by-elections: Imran Khan appeals to vote for PTI

NA-45 Kurram by-elections: Imran Khan appeals to vote for PTI

Articles
Advertisement
NA-45 Kurram by-elections: Imran Khan appeals to vote for PTI

Imran Khan is contesting elections in NA-45 Kurram elections.

Advertisement
  • NA-45 Kurram by-elections will be held on Oct 30
  • PTI chairman Imran Khan is contesting elections
  • He has appealed to the people of Kurram to vote for him
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the residents of Kurram to vote for him in the NA-45 by-elections being held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The PTI chief urged the people of Kurram to vote for him in the by-polls. “You have to vote for me. Vote for PTI. The PDM is a pack of thieves. Sixty percent of them are on bail,” he said in a message.

Imran Khan said he was supposed to hold a political gathering in the area but couldn’t come due to the long march. “I have started the march towards Islamabad. Due to the Haqiqi Azadi march, I couldn’t come to you,” he said

He urged people of Kurram to come out on Sunday to stand on the right path by voting for the PTI. “You must vote for justice, for change”, he said.


PTI Chairman Imran Khan is among 16 candidates who are contesting the by-elections in the constituency.

The other candidates include Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) while independent candidates were also included in the contestants.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram to be held on Sunday. The the polling will be started at 8 AM which will continue till 5PM without any break.

The polling was supposed to be held on October 16 but was delayed due to the law and order situation.

Advertisement

The spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were put in the category of sensitive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram said that preparations had been completed for by-election and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty. He urged political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for the by-polls so that the voters could cast their votes without any fear or risk.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

ECP halts notification on Imran Khan’s bypolls win
ECP halts notification on Imran Khan’s bypolls win

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stopped the issuance of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story