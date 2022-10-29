NA-45 Kurram by-elections: Imran Khan appeals to vote for PTI

NA-45 Kurram by-elections will be held on Oct 30

PTI chairman Imran Khan is contesting elections

He has appealed to the people of Kurram to vote for him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appealed to the residents of Kurram to vote for him in the NA-45 by-elections being held on Sunday (tomorrow).

The PTI chief urged the people of Kurram to vote for him in the by-polls. “You have to vote for me. Vote for PTI. The PDM is a pack of thieves. Sixty percent of them are on bail,” he said in a message.

Imran Khan said he was supposed to hold a political gathering in the area but couldn’t come due to the long march. “I have started the march towards Islamabad. Due to the Haqiqi Azadi march, I couldn’t come to you,” he said

He urged people of Kurram to come out on Sunday to stand on the right path by voting for the PTI. “You must vote for justice, for change”, he said.

چیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا کرم میں 30 اکتوبر کو ہونے والے ایلکشن کے حوالے سے عوام کے لیے اہم پیغام- #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/JPrH84bp0Y Advertisement — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022



PTI Chairman Imran Khan is among 16 candidates who are contesting the by-elections in the constituency.

The other candidates include Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) while independent candidates were also included in the contestants.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been finalized for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram to be held on Sunday. The the polling will be started at 8 AM which will continue till 5PM without any break.

The polling was supposed to be held on October 16 but was delayed due to the law and order situation.

The spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that there were 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations were put in the category of sensitive.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram said that preparations had been completed for by-election and transportation of election material had been started.

He said that 2,100 policemen had been deputed on polling duty. He urged political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for the by-polls so that the voters could cast their votes without any fear or risk.

