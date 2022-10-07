Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ begins with a bang today
‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ begins with a bang today

‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ begins with a bang today

Articles
Advertisement
‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ begins with a bang today

‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ begins with a bang today

Advertisement
  • Senior Anchorperson BOL News Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism.
  • Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson.
  • Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.
Advertisement

Globally acclaimed journalist Imran Riaz Khan on Friday began his programme ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ on Bol News channel.

Senior Anchorperson BOL News Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With his gentle tone and unique style, Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson.

Advertisement

Also Read

Live Update: Imran Khan joins BOL News as Senior Anchorperson
Live Update: Imran Khan joins BOL News as Senior Anchorperson

BOL News has announced that renowned journalist and anchorperson Mr. Imran Khan...

In his illustrious career, he has been affiliated with several private channels and newspapers as a revered news analyst. Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

BOL congratulates Mr. Imran Khan on his new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under his leadership.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Qasim Suri approaches court against FIA notice on Saleem Safi's complaint
Qasim Suri approaches court against FIA notice on Saleem Safi's complaint
Fawad asks SC to take notice of Shehbaz’s favouring judge who acquitted him
Fawad asks SC to take notice of Shehbaz’s favouring judge who acquitted him
PPP considering Murtaza Wahab, Najmi Alam as Mayor Karachi
PPP considering Murtaza Wahab, Najmi Alam as Mayor Karachi
Sindh govt denies introducing ordinance to delay LG pols
Sindh govt denies introducing ordinance to delay LG pols
Can go to any extent against ‘fake delimitations’: MQM-P
Can go to any extent against ‘fake delimitations’: MQM-P
Karachi LG polls: Over 52,000 police personnel to perform security duties 
Karachi LG polls: Over 52,000 police personnel to perform security duties 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story