BOL News has announced that renowned journalist and anchorperson Mr. Imran Khan...
Globally acclaimed journalist Imran Riaz Khan on Friday began his programme ‘Imran Khan Bol Kay Sath’ on Bol News channel.
Senior Anchorperson BOL News Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With his gentle tone and unique style, Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson.
In his illustrious career, he has been affiliated with several private channels and newspapers as a revered news analyst. Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.
BOL congratulates Mr. Imran Khan on his new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under his leadership.
