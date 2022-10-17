Imran Khan crushed all 13 parties of PDM: Omer Sarfaraz

Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that Imran Khan has crushed all 13 parties of PDM.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said on Monday that PTI Chief Imran Khan has made mincemeat of all the 13 political parties of PDM.

He was commenting on the big win of PTI in the by-polls that took place yesterday (Sunday). Omer Sarfaraz opined that the nation has been standing in support of Imran Khan.

Cheema said that from Karachi till Khyber, Imran Khan’s bat was in the limelight while all other parties are now limited to the regional level.

“We have been thankful to the nation for showing the incumbent government their true image.”

He also said that PDM has lost its shine and that the solution to the current situation in Pakistan lies in general elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has won six NA seats making history of winning the most seats.

In 2018, Imran Khan won 5 seats simultaneously and now breaks his own record that he set in the last general elections.

Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested five seats simultaneously and won four of five.

