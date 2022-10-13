Court approved permanent bail of Imran Khan in the threatening case

Imran Khan appeared before the court today

He was granted bail in the case pertaining to threat Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Thursday approved the permanent bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan reached the session court in front of Session Judge Kamran Basharat along with his counsel Babar Awan while prosecutor Wajid Munir was also present.

The court while announcing relief for the former prime minister granted him permanent bail in the case.

Earlier on October 6, the court gave him interim bail in the case pertaining to threatening the sessions court judge.

The bail was announced against the surety bonds of Rs50,000. However, the bonds could not be submitted in the case and a request was made by Khan’s counsel for the bonds worth Rs5,000.

Which, the court denied and Imran Khan appeared before the court as his interim bail was ending today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan while addressing a rally in Islamabad threatened the female Judge Zeba Chaudhry when commenting on the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and the alleged custodial torture of him.

