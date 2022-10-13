Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan gets relief, court grants permanent bail in Judge Zeba Chaudhry case

Imran Khan gets relief, court grants permanent bail in Judge Zeba Chaudhry case

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan gets relief, court grants permanent bail in Judge Zeba Chaudhry case
Advertisement
  • Court approved permanent bail of Imran Khan in the threatening case
  • Imran Khan appeared before the court today
  • He was granted bail in the case pertaining to threat Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally in Islamabad
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Thursday approved the permanent bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan reached the session court in front of Session Judge Kamran Basharat along with his counsel Babar Awan while prosecutor Wajid Munir was also present.

The court while announcing relief for the former prime minister granted him permanent bail in the case.

Earlier on October 6, the court gave him interim bail in the case pertaining to threatening the sessions court judge.

The bail was announced against the surety bonds of Rs50,000. However, the bonds could not be submitted in the case and a request was made by Khan’s counsel for the bonds worth Rs5,000.

Advertisement

Which, the court denied and Imran Khan appeared before the court as his interim bail was ending today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan while addressing a rally in Islamabad threatened the female Judge Zeba Chaudhry when commenting on the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and the alleged custodial torture of him.

Also Read

Senator Azam Swati arrested over his controversial tweet
Senator Azam Swati arrested over his controversial tweet

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader  has been arrested from Islamabad late...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story