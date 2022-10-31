Imran Khan meets family of Sadaf Naeem, visits her residence

Imran Khan visited the house of the female journalist Sadaf Naeem

He extended his condolence to the mourning family

Sadaf Naeem died yesterday while covering the long march

KAMOKE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan visited the residence of the female journalist Sadaf Naeem – who lost her life yesterday covering the long march – to condole the mourning family.

As per details, Imran Khan arrived at her house and condoled family members, and express immense grief over the loss of an exceptional journalist who lost her life while performing her duty.

Pertinently, Sadaf Naeem from a private TV channel died during the PTI-long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening.

She was covering the long march when the incident took place. She was coming down from the container of Imran Khan, fell and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot.

As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the end of the long march journey on the day. Imran Khan himself got down from the container to check on her.

