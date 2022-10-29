Imran Khan misleads the nation: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been misleading the nation

He claimed that the long march is being attended by a few thousand people only

He also warned that if the marchers infringe any laws then the government will thwart them back

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been misleading the nation – he was lambasting at the Imran Khan-led long march.

Rana Sanaullah while addressing a presser said that Lahore city has a population of 20 million and the long march is being attended by merely 10 to 20 thousand marchers.

The minister asserted that in the past when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif led the march, a massive crowd was with him however, now the nation has been led astray by Imran Khan.

While addressing the security issue of the marchers, he said that if the procession follows the guidelines as per the constitution then the government has no right to obstruct it.

“However, if the marchers try to lay siege to the capital then the government will thwart all attempts of PTI,” he warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan has been leading the Azadi march that was kicked off yesterday in Lahore and is determined to reach the capital with a crowd of millions to protest peacefully against the incumbent government.

The marchers in Lahore have been moving towards the points allotted by the political party leading to the capital along with the PTI leadership.

