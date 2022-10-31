Imran Khan pays tribute to Bol News for coverage of march

Imran Khan said other channels were tamed and threatened to stop coverage of the long march.

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday paid tribute to Bol News channel for fantastic coverage of PTI long march, despite ginormous pressure, Bol News reported.

Exclusively talking to Bol News, PTI chief Imran said other channels were tamed and threatened to stop coverage of the long march. “We want a peaceful protest. No one can stop this revolution. We want revolution through election,” he said.

The former prime minister said if you shut people’s opinion then it would become a bloodied revolution. He said the long march would reach Islamabad next week.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan visited residence of female journalist Sadaf Naeem – who lost her life on October 30 while covering the long march – to condole the family.

As per details, Imran arrived at her house and condoled family members, and expressed immense grief over the loss of an exceptional journalist who lost her life while performing her duty.

Pertinently, Sadaf Naeem from a private TV channel died during the PTI long march in Sadhoke, Gujranwala on Sunday evening.

She was covering the long march when the incident took place. She was coming down from the container of Imran Khan, fell and crashed under the wheels of the container. The reporter died on the spot.

As soon as the tragic incident happened, PTI Chairman announced the end of the long march journey on the day. Imran Khan himself got down from the container to check on her.